Contractor pulls out of Leitrim job over inflation

Work on the Carrick Destination project to improve road signage, lighting and the bus shelter on the N4 has no start date in sight after the contractors pulled out of the job due the inflation.

Senior Council engineer Shay O'Connor informed members of Leitrim County Council this week that the improvement project, which was originally due to start last month in the county town and was delayed until September; is now on hold.



The project was due to focus on the N4 and new footpaths from Cryan's Hotel in the new medical centre and was expected to take approx four months.

He said the contractor had to “withdraw his tender” as he could no longer stand over that quote. The contractor explained that he could not access the items and resources needed at the price he tendered for.

Mr O'Connor said the timescale between the tender being issued and the project being assigned was just 1-2 months.



He went on to say the council is now “in discussion with Fáilte Ireland about extra grant funding.”

He explained this is not just an issue affecting Leitrim, but the rising cost of materials is affecting all tenders on projects around the country.

The fact that the cost of raw materials had increased dramatically in just 1-2 months was a stark reminder of the current cost of living crisis.