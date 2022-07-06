The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A cloudy start but it will get brighter as the day goes on
Cloudy or overcast today with some patchy rain or drizzle at times. Long dry periods will develop in most of Connacht through the afternoon. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees, warmest towards the midlands. A little breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Tonight
Humid and cloudy tonight with the odd spot of rain or drizzle here or there, but for many it will be dry. Very mild with temperatures remaining above 13 or 14 degrees generally overnight. Northwest winds will ease to a light to moderate breeze.
