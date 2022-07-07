What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas on Thursday, July 7?

Cloudy conditions for most of today
Today, Thursday, July 7 will start rather cloudy with some patchy drizzle, clearing to isolated showers. Some limited bright or sunny spells will develop in the afternoon. Overall a good deal of dry weather for most. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, again warmest towards the midlands. Light to moderate northwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Largely dry with some clear spells. Generally overcast for the north and west with some patches of rain there. Light west to northwest breezes. Mild with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
