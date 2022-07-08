New ATM now operational in Manorhamilton

Manorhamilton certainly had something to celebrate on Friday last when the Manorhamilton & District Credit Union 24-hour ATM became operational on Main Street.



Following the closure of the town's Bank of Ireland branch on Friday, October 8 last year Manorhamilton, or indeed any other town or village in North Leitrim, has had no 24-hour ATM service until Friday, July 1, 2022 when the new Credit Union facility provided this service once again in Manor for the first time in almost nine months.

Regarding the coming on stream of its brand new cash provision, etc., facility a spokesperson for Manorhamilton & District Credit Union said “we are delighted to announce that the ATM installed at our building is now fully operational.



“All bank cards accepted, no fee to use ATM. To celebrate we will give away a €50 voucher for the business of your choice in Manorhamilton. And the Credit Union had further good news for all who viewed the ATM opening announcement on its Facebook page when the spokesperson added “to celebrate we will give away a €50 voucher for the business of your choice in Manorhamilton.

“Just like and share for a chance to win. Draw on July 16, 2022.” The new Manorhamilton & District Credit Union 24-hour ATM will provide a much needed service for everyone.