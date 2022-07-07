Permanent TSB to rebrand Ulster Bank Ballyconnel

Permanent TSB has been granted permission to rebrand an Ulster Bank branch in Ballyconnell.
The Ballyconnell branch is transferring to Permanent TSB, as a result of Ulster Bank's exit from the Irish market.
The Ballyconnell building is a protected structure which dates back to the early 1900s.
The works will see new PTSB signage, a new ATM and the installation of two digital marketing screens.
Some minor, internal alterations will also be made, including a new room housing ATMs and self-service banking machines.
