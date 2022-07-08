The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

There will be some sunny spells over the weekend
SATURDAY: A largely dry and sunny day for Leinster and Munster. Cloudier in Connacht and Ulster with a few scattered outbreaks of rain possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south and east, with light northwesterly breezes.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Largely clear and dry in the southern half of the country. Cloudier to the north with some isolated outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light and variable breezes.
SUNDAY: Mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest towards the south of the country. Isolated spots of rain or drizzle at times. A warm day with temperatures ranging from 20 to 24 degrees, warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry with mostly clear skies. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with generally light southerly winds.
Pat Lunney (Credit Union committee), Carla Nealon (Credit Union staff) and Pauline O'Rourke (Credit Union manager) att he opening of Manorhamilton's new ATM
