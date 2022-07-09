Watch: Meaner to cleaner in Mohill a short film by local young people

Mohill's Meaner to Cleaner film
As part of Cruinniú na nÓg this year a group of Mohill young people took part in a four-week workshop on filmmaking.
The result is an eight minute short film on the theme of caring for the environment. The film premiered in the New Mohill Library during the Cruinniú na nÓg weekend.
Well done to all involved.
