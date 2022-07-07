89% of Leitrim septic tanks inspected fail to meet current standards

A staggering 89% of domestic waste water treatment systems inspected in Leitrim last year failed to meet the standards required according to figures released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to the Domestic Waste Water Treatment System (DWWTS) Inspections 2021 report, last year 23 inspections were required by Leitrim County Council and 27 were actually were out.

Of these 89% of septic systems tested, failed, putting Leitrim third worst for test failures in the country.

Between 2013 and 2021 a total of 139 domestic waste water treatment systems in Leitrim have failed to meet the expected standard of operation when inspected.

More worrying is the fact that, by the end of 2021, just 47% of systems which failed inspections between 2013 and 2021 had completed remedial works.

This figure is the second-lowest nationally with only Co Roscommon showing less works completed over the last 8 years at 45%.

According to the EPA the continuing failure rate, not just in Leitrim but on average across the country, is “of concern”

“Since 2013 the failure rate has remained high, typically between 44% to 57%,” the 2021 EPA report outlined.

Septic tanks can fail for a variety of reasons and in 2021, the EPA notes nearly one third of failures nationally were because they posed a risk to human health or the environment because of failure to maintain and desludge tanks and because of structural defects.

“The resolution of failed systems in counties Roscommon and Leitrim is particularly low and needs to be addressed urgently,” notes the report.

“The failure to resolve older advisory notices has been highlighted in annual reports for some years and is an increasing concern.”

The EPA says that local authorities must increase enforcement to ensure domestic waste water treatment systems “are fixed in a timely manner”.

Following public consultation, the National Inspection Plan was reviewed in 2021 and a new 5-year plan published for 2022-2026. The 2022-2026 plan focuses inspections on areas near rivers where there is greater risk to water quality and areas with shallow soils where there is greater risk to household wells

As a result of the review the number of inspections nationally has increased from a minimum of 1,000 per annum to 1,200 in 2023.

“Importantly it highlights the need for local authorities to ensure all domestic waste water treatment system failures are followed up including prosecution where warranted in accordance with the Water Services Act 2007 (as amended).” says the EPA.

At the moment grants of up to €5,000 are available to fix domestic wastewater treatment systems in certain circumstances and the eligibility criteria is available on the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage website and from local authorities which administer the grants.

However local representatives have stressed that this low level of grant has been highlighted as being insufficient to meet the costs of upgrading sub-standard septic tanks.