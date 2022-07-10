Search

10 Jul 2022

94 procedures cancelled at Sligo University Hospital last year

Visiting restrictions at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jul 2022 3:07 PM

According to figures released at the recent Regional Health Forum West meeting, 94 procedures at Sligo University Hospital were cancelled by the hospital in 2021.
However, it was acknowledged that significant numbers of patients were not scheduled for treatments last year due to Covid-19 and long-term impact of the HSE cyber attack.
The Saolta group said that scheduled hospital activity throughout the group was “severely impacted across all of our sites, with patients not being scheduled in significant numbers”.
However, since March 2022, the HSE Business Intelligence Unit are now centrally collating hospital-specific cancellations. This involves hospital sites doing a weekly manual return of hospital cancelled procedures and appointments so that accurate data around cancellations will be available going forward.
Steps have also been taken to address those procedures cancelled in Sligo University Hospital and throughout the Saolta Group last year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media