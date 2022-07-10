94 procedures cancelled at Sligo University Hospital last year

Sligo University Hospital
According to figures released at the recent Regional Health Forum West meeting, 94 procedures at Sligo University Hospital were cancelled by the hospital in 2021.
However, it was acknowledged that significant numbers of patients were not scheduled for treatments last year due to Covid-19 and long-term impact of the HSE cyber attack.
The Saolta group said that scheduled hospital activity throughout the group was “severely impacted across all of our sites, with patients not being scheduled in significant numbers”.
However, since March 2022, the HSE Business Intelligence Unit are now centrally collating hospital-specific cancellations. This involves hospital sites doing a weekly manual return of hospital cancelled procedures and appointments so that accurate data around cancellations will be available going forward.
Steps have also been taken to address those procedures cancelled in Sligo University Hospital and throughout the Saolta Group last year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.