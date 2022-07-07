James Kilbane in concert in Croghan church

Inspirational singer James Kilbane will perform in a very special concert in St Michael's Church, Croghan, Co Roscommon on Friday, July 15, at 8pm.
Called 'Gratitude', a Christian music event, the concert will feature a solo acoustic gathering of song and prayer with a focus on remembering, healing, thanksgiving and hope.
Call 071-9620415 or email croghanparish@gmail.com for more information.
