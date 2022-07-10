Successful youth development event at Leitrim farm

On Saturday, June 25, the Irish Shorthorn Society in conjunction with the local Croghan Shorthorn Breeders club held a youth development event at the farm of Frank and Grainne Whitney, PortShan Farm, Leitrim Village.

PortShan farm has been farmed by the Whitneys for four generations along the banks of the River Shannon. The family have reared pedigree Beef Shorthorns for the last 40 years.

The Irish Shorthorn Society are privileged to have Zurich Farm Insurance to sponsor their Youth Development programme.

This is the first event of the year and on the day, there was 62 participants from all over the country, ranging in age from 8 to 18 years old.

The day commenced with Anthony Dockery, Master of Ceremonies for the day, outlining the all-important health and safety requirements for the event, especially in handling cattle.

Frank and Grainne Whitney welcomed the large crowd to their farm on a somewhat wet morning but luckily the rain stopped for the afternoon activities.

Sinead Flanagan, one of the young Shorthorn enthusiasts and a leading member of the organising committee welcomed everyone and talked about the development of YDP in the area. After a brief thank you to the hosts and the organising committee, Society president Kieran Flatley and his brother Adrian gave a very informative demonstration on preparing an animal for the show ring.

Following this, a demonstration on how to show an animal in the ring was presented which provided tips and tricks.

Master Judge, David Faughnan provided advice for the participants on how to judge Shorthorn cattle prior to a stock judging competition for a number of age groups on the day.

Winners and runners up of each age group received a Shorthorn YDP branded jacket, and all participants received a goody pack provided by Zurich insurance and a YDP branded cap.

Jim and Louie Dockery provided a halter making demo with several participants taking part to making their own halter. Finally, Amelda Middleton Leonard provided some guidance on how to take a professional photo of an animal.

The Society wishes to thank Frank Whitney and his family for hosting the event. Thank you also to Padraig Flanagan and the Croghan Shorthorn Breeders club for organising the event, to David Faughnan the master judge on the day and Zurich Insurance for providing sponsorship for the event and a goody bag for all the participants.

Thanks also to the prize sponsors for the adult stock judging competition: Emlagh Lodge Veterinary, Elphin; Natural Nutrition; Canal Stores and Kieran Flatley.

A special word of thanks to Sinead Flanagan, Arran Dockery, Katie Flanagan and Chris Kerrigan who were a big part of the committee organising this event. These young committee members are the driving force behind this YDP event and credit for the new YDP logo goes to these young individuals.

Keep a look out for future Youth Development events coming soon.