09 Jul 2022

Arrested on night out before he went to the US

Three year driving disqualification for drink driving imposed at Carrick District Court

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

09 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

A man who came back to Carrick-on-Shannon from the US to face a public order charge had his charge struck out on payment of a sum of money to charity, at the local district court.

Matthew McDermott (26) of Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and a danger to himself and others on October 24 last year at St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sergeant Gerry Curley told the court that Reserve Garda Adrian Hynes encountered the defendant very drunk in a public place.

The defendant failed to give his name and address and was “highly abusive” and was arrested.

A fixed charge notice (FPN) was issued but was unpaid. The defendant had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Peter Collins said the FPN was served at his client’s dwelling, but his client was in the US at the time and the address was wrong.

A garda said to leave it and said the defendant would probably not hear about it, the court heard.

However, the summons then issued and that was why the FPN was not actually paid.

When the defendant became aware of the summons, he made arrangements to come back from the US, the court was told.

The defendant had tried to apologise personally to the garda.

The court heard the defendant had written a letter of apology to the gardai

Judge Sandra Murphy said it was a very good apology.

Mr Collins said his client had been brought out by his friends on the evening before he went to the US.

Judge Murphy said the defendant had a bright future in the US and a conviction would not be appropriate and everybody deserved a chance.

The charge was struck out on payment of €150 to Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns.

