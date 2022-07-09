Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
A man who admitted a charge of being drunk and a danger to himself and others in Carrick-on- Shannon, was fined €150 at the local court.
Enda Kieran Surlis, (25) Drinaun, Strokestown, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to the offence that happened on October 24 last year at Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Sergeant Gerry Curley told the court that Garda Tom Currid arrested the defendant for a public order offence at 11.15 am.
The defendant came in the next day and apologised.
Defence solicitor Peter Collins said his client had been on a night out and had far too much to drink and was apologetic.
