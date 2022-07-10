Ballinamore man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Mohill

A young Ballinamore man who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Mohill had the charge struck out after he paid €150 to a charity at Carrick-on- Shannon District Court.

Aaron Mitchell (19) of Lahard, Ballinamore admitted the charge of disorderly conduct at 12.20am on September 4 last year when he used offensive language and threw punches towards another male.

Sergeant Gerry Curley told the court that Sergeant Ronan Mooney came upon the defendant who was part of two different groups, and the defendant was using offensive language and was aggressive and failed to pay a subsequent fixed penalty notice.

Defence solicitor Orla Ellis said that unfortunately the defendant did not pay the FPN and this incident was out of character for him and alcohol was involved.

The defendant was sorry for the incident and for wasting court time.

He had one previous conviction for a Covid related matter.

The defendant intended to travel and a conviction might affect his plans, Ms Ellis said and asked the court to consider a donation to charity.

Judge Sandra Murphy said that punches were thrown, and offensive language used.

Ms Ellis said the offence was on the lower scale.

The court heard the defendant was out that night as a Leaving Cert student and was drunk.

The charge was struck out on the payment of €150 to a nominated charity.