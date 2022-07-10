Search

10 Jul 2022

Ballinamore man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Mohill

Jail sentence imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for theft of copper wire

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

10 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

A young Ballinamore man who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Mohill had the charge struck out after he paid €150 to a charity at Carrick-on- Shannon District Court.

Aaron Mitchell (19) of Lahard, Ballinamore admitted the charge of disorderly conduct at 12.20am on September 4 last year when he used offensive language and threw punches towards another male.

Sergeant Gerry Curley told the court that Sergeant Ronan Mooney came upon the defendant who was part of two different groups, and the defendant was using offensive language and was aggressive and failed to pay a subsequent fixed penalty notice.

Defence solicitor Orla Ellis said that unfortunately the defendant did not pay the FPN and this incident was out of character for him and alcohol was involved.

The defendant was sorry for the incident and for wasting court time.

He had one previous conviction for a Covid related matter.

The defendant intended to travel and a conviction might affect his plans, Ms Ellis said and asked the court to consider a donation to charity.

Judge Sandra Murphy said that punches were thrown, and offensive language used.

Ms Ellis said the offence was on the lower scale.

The court heard the defendant was out that night as a Leaving Cert student and was drunk.

The charge was struck out on the payment of €150 to a nominated charity.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media