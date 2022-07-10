Driver detected with cannabis in his system

A County Fermanagh man who pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving has been fined and banned at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Matthew Burns (25) of Druminillar, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, who was not in court, pleaded guilty through his solicitor John Anderson, to the offence that happened on the N4 at Aughamore, Co Leitrim on June 10 last year.

A charge of failing to wear a seat belt was struck out.

Defence solicitor Mr Anderson said the defendant was working in the UK and would not be coming back anytime soon.

Garda Albert McHale told the court he was operating a MATS checkpoint when he stopped the defendant.

The defendant tested positive for drugs, the court heard. He was brought to Carrick-on-Shannon garda station where he was detected with cannabis in his blood system.

The court heard the defendant had five previous convictions including a recent one for drunk driving as Judge Sandra Murphy noted.

The defendant had no previous convictions for drug driving.

The judge also noted that the defendant did not have a good record and he had a conviction for dangerous driving also.

Mr Anderson said his client was a young man who had been working as a professional driver and he was already banned from driving.

His relationship with his partner had broken down as a result of his convictions. He has one child and had re-located to England where he was working on the buildings.

When Judge Murphy asked for the defendant’s driving licence, Mr Anderson said, “I can’t answer that”.

Judge Murphy fined the defendant €350 and banned him from driving for a year.

She added that he also must surrender his licence.