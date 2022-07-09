Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, July 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Hughes (nee Cull), Tully formerly of Crimlin, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital (in her 97th year). Predeceased by her husband John and her parents Elizabeth & Eugene. She will be sadly missed by her relatives, her close friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Sunday evening from 7pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be added in the 'Condolence' section below.





Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



ARCHIE NAUGHTON Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, July 7th, 2022; In the care of the exceptional staff of the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital, Dublin at age 16. Adored and irreplaceable eldest son of Paula and Padraic and much-loved brother to George and Isaac. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandmother Nana Kerr, his uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, schoolmates, his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Saturday afternoon from 3pm until 6pm (in light of the current Covid spike, this will be strictly walk-through only, without the shaking of hands). Removal from his home on Monday morning at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon (via Castle Street) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Naughton family very much appreciate your support at this time and are aware that people wish to offer their condolences but kindly request that this is done in a socially distanced way. Family flowers only. House private please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday at 11amand can also be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown/

Mary Fitzpatrick, Ardonan, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Mary Fitzpatrick, Ardonan, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan 7th July 2022 peacefully at Lisdarn Unit surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Francie and Rose Agnes. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Francie and Ted, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews Noel, Michael, Enda and Fergal, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at her residence in Ardonan (H14 AR28) from 4pm until 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 9th July, at 10am with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery.

Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Longford

The death has occurred of Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Co. Longford. July 5th (peacefully) in the loving care of the management, nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, predeceased by his sister's Mary, Bridie and Catherine. Sadly missed by his daughters Rosemarie and Carina, son-in-law Colm, his beloved grandchildren Blánaid and Rían, nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Lizzie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Strictly walkthrough only. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Drumlish followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod.

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr.Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday 11th July, in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran, Co Donegal/ Bailieborough, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Beckscourt, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Christine and his son Ciarán and daughters Eibhlin, Orlaith, Niamh, Erin, Fodhla and Odhrán. Deeply loved by his grandchildren Finola, Seamus and Cuan, his sisters Breege, Eilish and Marion, his brothers Seamus and Phelim and all his extended family and friends

Reposing at his son Ciarán's residence in Drumacrin, Bundoran F94PP73, Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and Sunday from 2pm until 8pm. House private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral, please. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am, going to The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://magheneparish.ie/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o of any family member or to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home.

May they all Rest in Peace.