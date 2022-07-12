The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Brighter spells this afternoon
Today, Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with the possibility of patchy rain or drizzle in some areas. Brighter conditions with sunny spells will then extend from the west by afternoon. Maximum temperatures of between 18 and 21 degrees. Light southwest winds will gradually veer northwest as the rain or drizzle clears.
TONIGHT
Clear spells and just a few light showers on Tuesday night. A fresher night than of late with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze.
