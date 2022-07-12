Taoiseach leads tributes to late Longford District Court Judge and former TD Seamus Hughes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of former Longford District Court Judge, former TD, and County Councillor Seamus Hughes.

Born in 1952, Seamus Hughes was the third eldest in a family of 13 and a long-time Fianna Fáil party member.

Mr Hughes was initially co-opted onto Westport Urban District Council in 1984 before his election to Mayo County Council in 1985.

He was subsequently elected to Dáil Eireann in 1992, representing the Mayo West constituency, and served for five years.

A qualified solicitor, Mr Hughes was appointed State Solicitor for Mayo in 2000 and then served as a District Court Judge from 2009, with many of those years presiding in Longford.

He was a keen athlete, known to run many marathons. He ran the Dublin City Marathon in 1984 with his seven brothers, which resulted in their entry in the Guinness Book of Records.

Commenting on his death, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Seamus Hughes, someone who served the people of Westport with distinction as a TD and Councillor.

“I knew Seamus very well, as a colleague in the Dail, and later in his time as a District Court Judge.

“He was a very calm, measured and decent individual. A thorough gentleman.

“My deepest sympathies for to his wife Maria and children, Colin, Emmet, Sarah and Donal.”

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.