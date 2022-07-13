The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

There will be sunny spells and showers today
According to Met Éireann there will be scattered showers along with some sunny spells today, Wednesday, July 13. Top temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees, with light to moderate westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Largely dry with clear spells and lows of 9 to 12 degrees, with mostly light westerly winds.
