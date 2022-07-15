Search

15 Jul 2022

Ceol Agus Craic at the Joe Mooney Summer School in Leitrim

Ceol Agus Craic at the Joe Mooney Summer School in Leitrim

The Joe Mooney Summer School kicks off this Saturday

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

15 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

It’s Summer School season again and after a three year break due to the Covid pandemic the 32nd Joe Mooney Summer School gets underway in Drumshanbo, on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
The event runs until the following Saturday, July 23 and promises to be a week not to be missed.


Sixty-seven of Ireland’s finest tutors will conduct classes on every aspect of traditional music, song & dance in various venues around the town.
The school will cater for 13 different musical instruments as well as various styles of traditional singing and dancing.


Events kick-off on Saturday, July 16 with a fáilte and gathering session featuring the local Comhaltas Branch in Berry’s Tavern on High St at 9.00pm.
The Summer School will be officially opened on Sunday, July 17 at 7.30pm in the Mayflower Community Centre, by the Minister for Arts & Culture, Catherine Martin.


The opening concert, featuring Gatehouse, will commence at 8.00pm, immediately after the official opening.
Registration for classes takes place on Sunday, July 17th from 4.00pm to 6.00pm at the Mayflower Community Centre and again on Monday morning from 8.30am to 9.15am at the same venue
Online registration is also available through the Summer School website.


All classes run from 10.00am until 1.00pm, apart from set dancing and sean nós dancing which begins a little earlier at 9.30am.
Throughout the week there are various workshops, talks and recitals in the afternoons and evenings. Interesting and informative presentations will be given by Seán Gilraine, Professor Mike O Malley, Fionnuala Maxwell, Michael Hurley and Charlie Piggott.


With the exception of Thursday night, there are céilithe every night of the week with top bands including Uí Bhriain, Annally, Rise the Dust, Swallow’s Tail and Salamanca.


In addition to this why not enjoy an outdoor set-dancing session on High St. which takes place on Saturday, July 23 from 4.30.
One of the great highlights of the week is undoubtedly the Grand Traditional Concert on Thursday, July 21 when all the tutors congregate in different groupings, to provide a feast of unforgettable music.


Another highlight is surely the Summer School BBQ on Friday, July 22, featuring the trad group Rakish along with a performance from the Leitrim Youth Trad Orchestra.


This year the BBQ will take place in the delightful surroundings of The Shed Distillery and The Jackalope Café.
Let’s hope the weather plays its part in what should be a memorable night. Tickets can only be booked from The Shed Distillery website.


The Singers Evening in St. John’s Church of Ireland on Monday, July 18 is always a big attraction so arrive early if you want a seat.
In your free time enjoy the delights Drumshanbo has to offer including the enchanting Shannon Blueway and the Acres Boardwalk.


Experience the unique atmosphere of this picturesque town as lovers of traditional music gather to listen, learn and partake during the week of the Joe Mooney Summer School.
For further information, go to : www.joemooneysummerschool.com

Local News

