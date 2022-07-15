Search

All the information you need for the Joe Mooney Summer School

There will be music in abundance at the summer school

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

15 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

TUTORS
Set Dancing
Pat Murphy, Catherine Curran.

Sean Nós Dancing
Lillie Crossley, Tara Noone.

Button Accordion
Ann Conroy Burke, Chris Maguire, Nuala Hehir, Daithi Gormley, Brian Mostyn,

Concertina
Seamus Ó Mongáin, Gearoid O Catháin, Tim Doyle, Bernie Geraghty, Breda Shannon, Jacinta Ní Chongaile, Celine Shannon

Harp
Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín, Fiachra Guihen, Emma Benson

Uilleann Pipes
Néillidh Mulligan, Pádraig Mc Govern, Brian Hughes

Fiddle
John Daly, Fiona Doherty, Gerry Harrington, Jacqui Martin, Lisa Ward, Mossie Martin, Shane Meehan, Ronan Regan, Irene Guckian, Clare Bohan, Des Hurley, Jason McGuiness, Grace Doolan, Maria Doolan, Oisín Morgan

Flute
John Wynne, Dave Sheridan, Michael Hurley, Bernie Flaherty, Aidan Shannon

Whistle
Tommy Fitzharris, Sarah Jane Woods, Cein Sweeney, Ferdia O Mongáin, Lorraine Sweeney, Pádraig Sweeney, Orla Ward, Niamh Ward, Sarah Ward

Banjo
Sean Mc Cague, Kerry Herrity, Angelina Carberry

Mandolin
George McAdam

Bouzoki
Sven Paetz

Accompaniment
John Mc Cartin (Guitar), John Blake (Guitar), Michael Dietz (Guitar), Mick Blake (Piano)

Bodhrán
Davóg Frayne, Siobhán O Donnell, Conal McCormack

Sean Nós Singing
Maireád Ní Fhlaithearta


Traditional Singing
Fionnuala Maxwell, Katie Boyle, Deirdre Scanlon

Primary Teacher Course
Máirín O Keeffe

“Junior Sean Nós”
This course is only for children aged 7 to 12 and it is necessary to sign up for the whole week.

“Fiddlesticks”
An opportunity to try out fiddle for children and adults with tutors Grace Doolan, Maria Doolan & Oisín Morgan.
Children must be aged 7 or over and never have attended this class previously. It is necessary to sign up for the whole week. Numbers are limited in this class.
We will also offer an Advanced Fiddlestick class for those who have completed a previous class or have a basic knowledge of the fiddle.
Beginners classes are available in Set Dancing. Sean Nós Dancing (Juniors), Singing, Whistle, Fiddle, Bodhrán only.

Dept of Education approval for Primary School Teachers:

Set dancing
(Pat Murphy, Catherine Curran).
Tin Whistle/ Singing
(Mairín O Keeffe).
Registration Form available on website. Pre registration for Primary Teachers by 1st July, numbers limited

REGISTRATION
We are highly recommending that you pre-register online for class this year

Sunday - 17th July: Community Centre Time: 4 - 6pm

Monday - 18th July: Community Centre Time: 8.30 - 9.15am

Set Dancing & Primary Teachers - Main Entrance

All other classes - Entrance To Right Of Main Entrance

SUMMER SCHOOL COMMITTEE 2022

Hon. Sec: Clare Mc Cabe • mcloughlinclare83@yahoo.ie

Hon. Treas: Josephine Rogers

Chairperson: Dessy Doyle, Edel Scollan, Padraig Sweeney, Joanne Logan, Andrea Mc Manus, Sheila Flynn

FEES
Adults: €100 • Children U - 16: €80
This fee includes morning classes & talks only •
Minimum Registration - 3 Consecutive days •
Daily registration for set dancing only

RECITALS, CONCERT AND CÉILITHE NOT INCLUDED -
Opening Concert: €15

Recitals €6, €4 summer school students

Singers Evening €8 / €5 for summer school students

Grand Traditional Concert €10 for adults, €5 for children

Céilí Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: €8

Friday and Saturday: €10

Afternoon dancing: Monday - Thursday €8, Friday €10
Guided Tour: Friday €10

CONTACT

Accommodation:
Participants arrange their own accommodation.
List of accommodation available on website.
Web: www.joemooney summer school.com

Clare: 087 133 1241, Edel: 087 465 5399

General Enquiries Tel: Josephine: 071 964 1120, Dessy: 071 964 1426

Padraig Sweeney: 086 811 2871

email: info@joemooney summerschool.com

A SINCERE WORD OF THANKS TO ALL OUR LOCAL SPONSORS & VOLUNTEERS

