Search

17 Jul 2022

Sea Shanties and sea tales by Tom Lewis at The Dock

Sea Shanties and sea tales by Tom Lewis at The Dock

Tom Lewis

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

17 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

A lot of you will not know that one of the world's most renowned sea shanty singers is living on a boat in Knockvicar having dropped anchor there after a lifetime at sea!
Originally from Belfast Tom spent 24 years in the British Royal Navy before settling in the Rocky Mountains from where he journeyed regularly across the world singing traditional sea shanties, and nautical songs and regaling audiences with tales of the sea.


It is somewhat fitting therefore that someone with such a nautical pedigree should play a venue called The Dock!
He has been described as “North America's finest exponent of contemporary nautical songs” and his one-man show brings to the stage wry humour, button accordion, ukulele, a great voice and his unique experience of more than 40 years bridging the sea-going and folk-singing communities.
Many of Tom’s songs have become folk standards, recorded by over 40 other artists, (including Nathan Evans of The Wellerman fame); Tom accompanies himself on button accordion and ukulele - but it's that powerful vocal style and infectious humour, that quality of entertaining which keeps audiences coming back again ... and again.
What is perhaps most surprising about Tom Lewis when you meet him is the fact that he is almost 80 years old.
Yet he performs like and indeed looks like a man half his age.


Tom brings audiences on a voyage that is by turns reflective, dramatic and humourous and you can hop on board with him at The Dock on Saturday, July 22 at 8pm.
Tickets are on sale now on www.thedock.ie or on 0719650828. You can also call into the box office which is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media