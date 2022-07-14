Search

14 Jul 2022

Boyle Arts Festival is back this week with live events

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

14 Jul 2022 8:00 PM

After three long years, Boyle Arts Festival is back in regular venues again with a very exciting programme of live music events.
Tickets for all events are now on sale through www.boylearts.com 


Some of the big names to watch out for in the live music genre include Soda Blonde, Something Happens, Lisa Lambe, The Lost Brothers, The Swing Cats, Matteo Cullen & Friends, Mules & Men and The Men Who Knew Too Much along with live shows from local bands The Flies, The Regulars, Dotts O’Connor, Adam Daly and a showcase of the best young local musical talent by Music Generation Roscommon.
Daly’s Storehouse will play host to a number of concerts during BAF 2022 and first up is Dublin band Soda Blonde, who will perform there on July 15.


On July 16 The Swing Cats make a welcome return to Boyle with their brand of High Energy Swing.
The Lost Brothers will perform in The Storehouse on July 21.
Legends of the 80’s and 90’s Irish music scene, Something Happens are one of those Irish bands who trail-blazed a commercial path across the country and beyond. Check them out in The Storehouse on July 22.
Lisa Lambe will make her first performance in Boyle in the Church of Ireland on July 22. Lisa, who will be joined by Sean Regan, John McLoughlin and Wayne Sheehy, is a featured soloist and performs regularly with the RTE Concert Orchestra.
Matteo Cullen performs a range of original songs on piano and guitar, reflecting the diverse elements of his musicality including reggae, jazz, blues, Irish traditional and country music. Matteo will be joined by guitarist Alan Jordan and David Stone, who plays uillean pipes, flutes and whistle Storehouse on July 23.


BAF 2022 will conclude with two blistering sets from local bands The Flies and The Regulars, in The Storehouse on July 23. There will also be some great free music events in pubs too. Dotts O’Connor play in Mattimoe’s bar on July 14, Adam Daly will play in The Patrick’s Well on July 17 and Mules & Men will bring their banjo driven rock ‘n’ roll to Mattimoe’s bar on July 19.
The Festival office will be open every day from July 14- 23rd. Visit www.boylearts.com, call (089) 9830448 or follow BAR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

