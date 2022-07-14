The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells expected today
There will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells today, Thursday, July 14 and after a dry start to the day some scattered showers will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest again in the east of the province, in moderate westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers continuing, mainly over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light southwest to west or variable winds.
