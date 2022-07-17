Search

17 Jul 2022

Travel tips: How to pack perfectly for Summer

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

17 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

The last thing you want to do this Summer, whether you are heading on a plane or a car trip, is to over pack.

Here are our top packing hacks:

- Heavy items: Place any heavier or bulkier items by the wheels of your case so when it is stood, the heavy items will be at the bottom. 

- Dryer sheets: Travellers preparing for long-haul flights or for those who don't like to unpack when they get to their destination should place dryer sheets in their luggage. This will keep everything smelling fresh. 

- Prevent spillages: To avoid any liquids spilling all over your case, unscrew the lid of your bottles and place a small piece of cling film over the opening and screw the lid back on. Alternatively, pack all liquids in a plastic bag. 

- Packing chargers: Avoid wires getting tangled amongst your belongings by wrapping up all chargers and electricals and packing them together in a small bag or packing cube.

- Outfit packing: Before packing, arrange your items of clothing into outfits rather than individual items. This will encourage you to think more strategically about the clothes you need and will help to stop temptations for overpacking.

- Jewellery: Getting on holiday to find all of your necklaces have tangled in your bag is frustrating. To prevent this, pop your necklaces into reusable straws.

- Roll up: Rather than folding all of your clothes, try rolling them up to take up less space and avoid lots of creases. 

- Bulky clothes: Wear heavy clothes and shoes at the airport rather than stuffing them into your case. Layer up with jumpers and jackets and wear your heaviest shoes. 

- Wrap up shoes: Cotton bags are great for holding shoes inside a suitcase as they can be washed as soon as you're home. Alternatively, shower caps are great for holding muddy or dirty shoes and means you can keep them away from your clean clothes. 

- Fragile items: Avoid breakages of glass perfume and aftershave bottles by putting them inside your packed shoes or in a sock for extra padding.

- Hats: Those heading off on sunny holidays and planning on packing hats should stuff them with smaller items like socks and underwear. This will save space and help your hats keep their shape. 

 

 

 

 




