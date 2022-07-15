The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A cloudy start to Friday but it will improve
This (Friday, July 15) morning will be largely cloudy with scattered light rain but it will brighten up through the afternoon and evening with spells of warm sunshine developing. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in a light to moderate north to northwest breeze. It will be cooler on north facing coasts in this breeze.
TONIGHT
Dry with long clear spells and isolated mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light and variable breeze.
