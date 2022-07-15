Security alert in Newtownbutler declared a hoax

The security alert was discovered in the Moorlough Road area of Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh on Wednesday, July 13.
The security alert in Newtownbutler was declared as a hoax device. PSNI investigated a report that a suspicious object was left in the Moorlough Road area of Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh.
The road was closed to allow police to implement a security operation. They have now declared a hoax and the road has re-opened.
As part of the investigation, PSNI want to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed suspicious activity on Wednesday afternoon.
