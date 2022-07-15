Sharon Loughlin Memorial Fun Runs & Walks for North West Hospice

The annual Sharon Loughlin Memorial 5k and 8k Fun Runs & Walks will take place this Sunday, July 17 at 6pm on the scenic Newtownmanor countryside roads.
Registration will start from 5pm in Newtownmanor Hall and the events will get underway from outside the Hall at 6pm. The registration (entry) fees are €10 per adult and €20 per family, while Primary school children will go free.
All the proceeds will be donated to North West Hospice.
After the Fun Runs/Walks are over there will be refreshments served in the Newtownmanor Hall and Spot Prizes will be presented to the participants there also.
The organisers of the Sharon Loughlin Memorial 5k and 8k Fun Runs & Walks invite everyone to “come and join the fun” on Sunday evening, July 17.
For further information please email gerloughlin45@fmail.com
