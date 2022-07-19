The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Hazy sunshine on the way today
Today, Tuesday, July 19 will be warmest over the southeast of the province with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees. It will be cooler elsewhere with highs of 16 to 19 degrees. while there will be some hazy sunny spells in the east it will be cloudier to the west and there is a chance of some showery outbreaks of rain, with a heavier burst or two possible also, while winds will be moderate to fresh northwesterlies.
TONIGHT
Showery outbreaks in the east with some heavier bursts at times. Drier with clear spells to the west however there still may be a few isolated light showers. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, while northwest winds will ease light to moderate.
