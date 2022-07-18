Listen: Seamus O'Rourke recalls his annual battle with neighbours Drumreilly

Seamus O'Rourke recalls his annual battle again Drumreilly
The GAA club championship is almost upon us and Seamus O'Rourke has summed up his Sundays as a young lad when he set out to "bate Drumreilly."
O'Rourke performed "A Sunday" for RTE's Countrywide at the weekend and it has gathered a massive response from all over Ireland.
He says his mother who didn't have much interest in football would still tell him and his brother "Don't let the Drumreillys bate ya's."
"My father will ate fags although he seldom smokes. And the saints up in heaven will be put to the ropes. It's always close with us and Drumreilly.
Another classic from Seamus O'Rourke!
