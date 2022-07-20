Golf Marathon in Carrick-on-Shannon in aid of Irish Golf Team

68-year-old Reggie Carroll from Drumsna will compete on the Irish team for the World Deaf Golf Championship in Hawaii this October.
Reggie who is a member of Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club is training for the big event which takes place in Hawaii from October 18- 21.
He won his place on the team after a number of competitions. He trains with teammates from around Ireland once a month.
Reggie is fundraising for the event, which he told the Leitrim Observer is “costly” when flights and accommodation are taken into consideration.
To raise funds he is holding a one-day golf marathon event - three rounds of consecutive golf at Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club on Tuesday, July 26. He will tee off at sunrise on this date.
Those who would like to support him can donate what they can - there are donation cards at Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club and in locals pubs and shops or you can contact Reggie direct on (087) 6288117.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.