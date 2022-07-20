Preparations underway for Ballinamore Agricultural Show

Preparations are well underway for the 60th Ballinamore Agricultural Show, which will take place on Tuesday, August 9 at Creamer's field, Golf Links road.
After a two year absence exhibitors, traders and patrons are eagerly looking forward to this annual event which is one of the highlights of the Ballinamore Family Festival.
The festival will run in the town from August 7-14 with free entertainment on the street most nights.
Schedules for the show are available at local shops and at the show office, which is located at Ballinamore Tourist Office.
The show office will be open from Monday, July 25 from 10am to 5pm each day, the phone number is (071) 9645670 or (087) 6699945. Entries close on Monday August 1.
A show meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 27 in the Island Theatre at 8.30pm.
