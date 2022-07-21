Search

21 Jul 2022

Spin the Wheel returns for Bornacoola GAA

Spin the Wheel returns for Bornacoola GAA

John McNulty trading as Kevin P Kilrane and Co Solicitors, Mohill pictured with Bornacoola GAA Club chairman Pat Farrell,

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

21 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Bornacoola GAA’s novel fundraiser “Spin the Wheel” is back as three lucky people will get the chance to spin the wheel on Saturday September 10, in The Copper Still bar in Dromod with the chance to win cash prizes up to €1,000. 

Sponsored by John McNulty trading as Kevin P Kilrane and Co Solicitors, Mohill, the event proved very successful last year and tickets are on sale now. 

The draw for the first person to spin the wheel will take place on Saturday August 20, the draw for the second spinner a week later on Saturday August 27, with the final draw on Saturday September 3. 

Tickets can be purchased online through the Bornacoola GAA facebook and Twitter accounts through the link at clubforce.com. Tickets will also be available from the usual club members or in the Copper Still shop in Dromod. Bornacoola GAA would like to thank our sponsor for Spin the Wheel 2022 - John McNulty trading as Kevin P Kilrane and Co Solicitors, Mohill

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media