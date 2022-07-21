Spin the Wheel returns for Bornacoola GAA

John McNulty trading as Kevin P Kilrane and Co Solicitors, Mohill pictured with Bornacoola GAA Club chairman Pat Farrell,
Bornacoola GAA’s novel fundraiser “Spin the Wheel” is back as three lucky people will get the chance to spin the wheel on Saturday September 10, in The Copper Still bar in Dromod with the chance to win cash prizes up to €1,000.
Sponsored by John McNulty trading as Kevin P Kilrane and Co Solicitors, Mohill, the event proved very successful last year and tickets are on sale now.
The draw for the first person to spin the wheel will take place on Saturday August 20, the draw for the second spinner a week later on Saturday August 27, with the final draw on Saturday September 3.
Tickets can be purchased online through the Bornacoola GAA facebook and Twitter accounts through the link at clubforce.com. Tickets will also be available from the usual club members or in the Copper Still shop in Dromod. Bornacoola GAA would like to thank our sponsor for Spin the Wheel 2022 - John McNulty trading as Kevin P Kilrane and Co Solicitors, Mohill
Leopardstown Racecourse hosts a cracking midweek card on Thursday evening with a seven-race card for punters to enjoy. The action gets underway at 5.30pm and finishes at 8.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.