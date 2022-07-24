Search

24 Jul 2022

The Silent Waltz at the Rainbow Ballroom

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Jul 2022 6:01 PM

Artists Róisín Loughrey and Michael McLoughlin spent the last year researching themes of music, dance and community around the Rainbow Ballroom and the impact of the pandemic on these social dances.
The project has culminated in a series of artworks called The Silent Waltz, which will be launched as a special event at the start of this year's Glenfarne Gala at the ballroom.

This project explores the experience of dancing and how we remember it; the dances we went to, the steps we learned, the rhythm, the movement, the music, and the community.
Social dancing has a very important role in Glenfarne and its history over the last eighty years in the Rainbow Ballroom has been the soundtrack to dreams, to friendships, to romances and to a community of people supporting one another for generations.

The Silent Waltz will include a short film by Manorhamilton based artist Róisín Loughrey featuring dancers Pat and Mary Moohan, as well as drawings and sound piece by Clare artist Michael McLoughlin. But the highlight of the show will be an interactive ‘Silent Waltz’ dance experience.
Based on the idea of the silent discos often found at music festivals, the Silent Waltz invites local and visiting dancers to put on headphones and dance with their partners to the music of the first dance at the Ballroom after Covid restrictions lifted. The whole experience is fun for both dancers and viewers alike!
The Silent Waltz show starts at 8pm on Wednesday, July 27. The event is free and refreshments are included.

