Fiddler Kevin Burke plays The Dock

You have the opportunity to see a living fiddle legend live and hear a wealth of tunes and stories when Kevin Burke plays his acclaimed solo show at The Dock on Saturday, July 30.



Considered one of Irish music's luminaries he is acknowledged as a master of the tradition. From early days with The Bothy Band to his celebrated solo performances he has played all over the world both as a soloist and a member of many groups.

He can only be described as a virtuoso musician and his solo show of unaccompanied fiddle is filled with stories as well as wonderful tunes. The informal format allows Kevin the time to give introductions for each set of tunes – always delivered with a trademark low-key humour, wit and warmth. As you enjoy the music you are also being given access to a lifetime’s knowledge of the music.



Kevin’s own patter brings his audiences closer to him, to the tunes, and to the musicians and places he evokes.

If you love traditional Irish music, the fiddle or have a particular interest in the Sligo style of fiddle playing you will love this.

A native of London, Kevin inherited his love of Irish music from his parents who emigrated from County Sligo, Ireland. He has played with Celtic Fiddle Festival, Patrick Street, and Open House, and worked with many great artists including Arlo Guthrie, Kate Bush, Tim O'Brien, Christy Moore, Dervish, and Lunasa. His highly ornamented Sligo style of fiddling is beloved in all corners of the globe.

The Dock are thrilled that he is coming to perform in Carrick-on-Shannon and hope that you will join the craic with Kevin at 8pm on July 30 for what promises to be a very special evening of music making and sharing.

Tickets are on sale now on www.thedock.ie or by contacting our box office on 0719650828.