The Leitrim Larks Project seeks singers

Leitrim has a rich and varied tradition of song which has been passed down through generations.
While some of these songs remain well known, many are no longer performed and survive in manuscripts and archives.
The Leitrim Larks Project is being led by renowned traditional singer Fionnuala Maxwell and aims to celebrate, rediscover, and revive traditional songs from Leitrim. Fionnuala finds the lyrics or music of often forgotten Leitrim songs in historical manuscripts or publications, and performs her own interpretations of them.
This project hopes to engage both established and new singers across the county and facilitate individual members of the public to discover and sing these Leitrim songs.
The Council is supporting the project and is asking anyone interested in taking part in this traditional singing project to please contact the Heritage Officer, Sarah Malone, by email: smalone@leitrimcoco.ie or call: 071 9620005.
Farming accounted for approximately 42% of fatal workplace incidents in the period 2011 – 2020, yet only 6% of the working population is employed in the sector.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.