24 Jul 2022

Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 24, 2022

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

24 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Dympna Murray (née Whelan), Salthill, Galway / Longford / Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Mountbellew Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jerry and much loved mother of Patricia, Declan, Dermot, Eamonn, Séamus and the late Bryan. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughter and sons, son-in-law Matt, daughters-in-law Norah, Claire and Sheila, her adored grandchildren, the extended Murray and Whelan family, her very dear neighbours, in particular Una and Carolanne and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the O'Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 V1K8) on Monday 25 July from 5.00 p.m. with removal at 6.00 p.m. to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Dympna on Tuesday 26 July at 11.00 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Livestream link: https://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Helen Enright (née Somers), Lucan, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary / Castlebar, Mayo / Ballintemple, Cork / Ballymurray, Roscommon / Ballyconnell, Cavan

Enright (née Somers), Helen (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Templemore, Castlebar, Claremorris, Ballintemple (Cork), Ballyconnell and Tullaghan, Ballymurray, Co. Roscommon) July 22nd, 2022 (peacefully) after a short illness, at Connolly Hospital and in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick), dearly loved mother of John, Helena, and the late Antoinette (Toni) and Jacinta and dear mother-in-law to Gregory (Casey). So very sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Monday evening (July 25th) between 6:30pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (July 26th) to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. Helen’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only.

John Tonra, Boyle, Roscommon / Castlebar, Mayo

John Tonra, Ballymacrah, Castlebar and formerly of Boyle County Roscommon and London peacefully at University College Hospital Galway. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary Tonra (RIP). Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat and Thomas (London), sisters Marie Rowland and Jacinta Philips (Coventry), Valerie Geogi (France), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from the Coady Funeral Home, Castlebar, on Monday at 11am to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar, for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Castlebar new cemetery. Enquiries to 094 9021438 Please note, due to the increase in Covid cases handshaking is not permitted and face masks should be worn in the church.

Patricia Forlan (née Rooney), Glenade, Leitrim / Calry, Sligo

Forlan, Patricia née Rooney, Defford, Worcester, Birmingham and late of Stracklerin, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on July 16th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Ray, parents Bridget and John Rooney, brothers Joe and Tom and sister Delia Rooney. Dearly loved mother of Tara. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, son-in-law Paul, twin sister Kathleen White (Nevada), sisters Alice Rolph (Michigan) and Ita Fox (Calry, Sligo), sister-in-law Bridie Rooney (New Jersey), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass will be offered on Sunday, July 31st, at 10am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Calry, Co. Sligo. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so privately at www.feehilys.ie

May they all Rest in Peace.

