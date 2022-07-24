The weather for the week ahead in Leitrim

Sunday, 24th July

Today will see further outbreaks of showery rain, possibly turning heavy or thundery at times, though there will be sunny intervals as well. It will be quite blustery too with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, turning strong near the coast. Highest temperatures of around 21 or 22 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Remaining mostly cloudy. Scattered showers will continue through the night but will gradually become lighter. The best of the dry intervals will be in the east. Light to moderate westerly winds, remaining fresh near coasts. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Outlook for the week ahead

OVERVIEW: Becoming more settled for the early days of next week as high pressure moves over the country. We will see a good deal of dry weather with occasional showers. Daytime temperatures in the mid to high teens with winds gradually easing.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning and afternoon, largely dying out in the evening. Occasional sunny spells, most frequent in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, staying coolest in the northwest. Light to moderate northwesterly winds, remaining fresh near coasts.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Dry in most areas on Monday night, with just isolated showers. A mix of cloud and clear spells, with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Winds easing, becoming mostly light, northwesterly.

TUESDAY:

Generally cloudy with scattered showers. Becoming drier in the evening though, with some late sunny spells developing. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Dry and clear in most areas. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

WEDNESDAY:

A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Mostly dry with isolated showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light variable breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK:

Remaining mostly dry on Thursday. Low pressure will then start to move in on Friday, bringing wet conditions, which will persist through the weekend. Temperatures generally staying in the high teens or low twenties for the remainder of the week.