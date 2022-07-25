Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway in Leitrim gets top marks in national paper review

Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway just outside Leitrim Village has gotten top marks by the Irish Independent.

In it's review the paper stated:

"When the news came that a new forest hideaway was going to be opening in Leitrim, it’s safe to say that our interest was piqued.

"With a selection of custom-designed lodges dotted throughout the woods, and a team of expert owners at the helm, the concept sure seemed promising. Well, now the lodges at Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway are finished, the doors are open, and we were one of the first in the gates.

"From the get-go, Drumhierny is impressive. The entrance is marked with a giant, artfully rusted metal sign, and when the gates swing open, you drive up a long, tree-lined path past the first few lodges.

"There are 100 acres of woodland to explore, with 5km of walking trails weaving around the land — I loved the fact that these are open to locals, as well as guests. Check-in can be completed online in advance, with your lodge key sent directly to your phone via the JustIN app, which is as handy as it is nifty.

Carrick-on-Shannon is a 10-minute drive away, and The Shed Distillery (home of Gunpowder gin) is even closer. In fact, you could even cycle there — Drumhierny is just a few short strides from the Shannon Blueway, and the serene canal-side path takes you all the way to the floating boardwalk on Acres Lake and into Drumshanbo. "