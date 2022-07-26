The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Mostly dry conditions today
Today, Tuesday, July 26 will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine, and with just a few isolated showers around. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with a light northwesterly or variable breeze.
TONIGHT
Dry and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with light variable breezes.
