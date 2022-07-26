Kilmore Diocesan Appointments 2022

Cavan Cathedral
Kilmore Diocese Bishop Martin Hayes has announced the new appointments in the diocese.
Noteworthy in the list is the news that Aughawillan native Msg Liam Kelly PP VG Kilsherdany and Drung will become Parish Priest in Ballyconnell.
Also, Rev Loughlain Carolan will become Parish Priest of Killinagh and Glangevlin.
The following appointments, effective from September 3, 2022:
Bishop of Kilmore Martin Hayes stated, “The appointments this year mark the initiation of partnerships between parishes which are being formed out of an already existing cooperation between neighbouring parishes. Each parish will retain its identity, yet in sharing their administration there will be opportunities to work and grow together in the future.
"I wish to acknowledge and thank all the priests who are ministering generously in challenging times throughout our diocese of Kilmore. I would like to record my appreciation of those priests who are retiring after many years of faithful service and wish them well into the future. I thank all who are taking on new responsibilities and entrust their ministry into the hands of the Good Lord. May we continue to nurture the vocation of all our people and the calling of priestly ministry.”
