26 Jul 2022

Drumshanbo library gets funding for 'open library' scheme

Exterior of Drumshanbo Library to be enhanced next year

Drumshanbo Library

26 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

The new Open Library scheme allows people to access libraries and services outside of normal hours.

Funding of over €109,000 has been allocated  to Drumshanbo library out of a total cost of €120,000 for the rollout of the scheme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD,  today (Tuesday, July 26th) announced an investment of over €3.1 million in 46 library branches across the country.

Some €2.2 million in funding will be provided to roll-out the ‘My Open Library’ initiative in a further 17 branches – which will allow people to access their local library outside of normal opening hours.

Over €50,000 has also been allocated to develop the open library scheme at Lanesboro library, co Longford.

Money has also been set aside to enhance the equipment at libraries that already provide the service in Ballinasloe, Ballymahon, Granard and Athlone.

