'Common sense' needed over NCT

If your NCT has expired, you will need more than just having a scheduled date for your test to escape conviction if stopped by gardai.



A Drumshanbo man was convicted and fined €120 for use of a vehicle without an NCT last week at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court, DESPITE having proof that he had a test booked at the local NCT centre.

According to the defendant, the NCT centre is telling people it is okay to drive once you have your car booked for a test, but cautioned him that it is “at the garda's discretion.” The defendant pleaded for “common sense” in the court.



Judge Sandra Murphy agreed the law was “unfair” but she said “the court's hands are tied.” Sgt Lisa Sewell stated “not displaying a valid NCT cert is an offence.”

It is commonly believed that if you have proof of an NCT booking that you are fine to drive, but the law states otherwise.

The Leitrim Observer contacted the gardai and NCT for clarity on the subject. The Garda Press Office said, “Where a vehicle is detected without a valid NCT certificate and the driver is able to produce evidence of a date for a test having been scheduled, a Garda will take this evidence into consideration.”



A spokesperson for NCT said, “All vehicle owners are reminded that the roadworthiness of their vehicle is always their responsibility.” They advise booking your test 6-8 weeks in advance of your expiry.

The average wait time at Carrick-on-Shannon NCT centre is 17 days, however, you can request to be placed on a cancellation list on 014135992 online at www.ncts.ie