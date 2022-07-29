Lurgan Chapel of Ease's spectacular Flower Festival

One of Ireland's unique churches, the 160 year old corrugated iron Lurganboy Chapel of Ease, will put on a spectacular three day Flower Festival this weekend in the local place of Christian worship and on its grounds overlooking the local North Leitrim village that is locally known as 'Lurgan', which was first established by the aristocratic Wynne family from Wales in 1658.



The only other such similar church in Ireland is located in Wicklow. The Chapel of Ease was built on a Star Fort, which was previously the site of a military barracks. London firm, Messeres Tubber & Co. built the Chapel of Ease. It was consecrated on December 5, 1862 by Rev. John Hudson.



Meanwhile the Festival takes place from 10am to 5pm each day on Saturday July 30, on Sunday July 31 and Monday, August 1. Everyone is cordially invited to attend and view what will be an exquisite display of flowers during each of the days of the Festival.



Teas and refreshments will be available for all Festival visitors to enjoy during the three days as well. One of the local Festival organisers, Caroline Durneen says “please come along and admire all the flower arrangements and enjoy some refreshments.

“And to add to this, on Saturday we are going to be joined by some (really impressive) vintage cars from approximately 1.30pm 'till 3pm. On the Sunday there is a Songs of Praise Service at 7pm. And there is a bric-a-brac stall all weekend; so we hope there is a bit for everyone to enjoy '' Caroline adds.



The Lurganboy Chapel of Ease Flower Festival is also being promoted as a fundraiser in aid of the Churches Restoration Fund as well as a special celebration of non-stop Christian worship for 160 years in the somewhat unusual but beautiful Chapel of Ease.

For further information on the Lurganboy Chapel of Ease Flower Festival, please phone 08681116294 or email revalbert@gmail.com.