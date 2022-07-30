Author Claire Keegan set for Drumshanbo Literary Festival

Drumshanbo Literary Festival’s Written Word Weekend will return to celebrate Leitrim’s love for words in August.

The festival was previously run from 2009-2012 under the patronage of the late Dermot Healy, a member of Aosdana and is set to relaunch the last weekend in August.

It will kick off on Friday, August 26 with the opening event outside The Shed Distillery at 5.30pm. The Walking Tour of the Town with local historians, raconteurs and Drumshanbo wise-guys Noel McPartland and Eamon Daly is back.

The festival launches in The Mayflower at 7pm with the screening of the shortlist from the inaugural Poetry Film Competition, of which there were over seventy entries nationwide.

The presentation of the first prize to the winner will be made by the curator of the event, Cork poet/filmmaker Colm Scully.

On Saturday, 27th at 10am at the Drumshanbo Library the great Nuala O’Connor will facilitate an intensive Short Story Writing Workshop.

A stellar line up is planned in The Mayflower on Saturday afternoon with internationally acclaimed authors Claire Keegan and Nuala O’Connor, who will read and discuss their work with moderator Gerry Boland.

Claire Keegan has just recently won The Orwell Prize for Political Writing 2022.

Charlie McGettigan, will exclusively read from his debut memoir 'Forever the Rock n Roll Kid'.

Local Carrigallen crime writer Kevin Mc Manus will also read, and you will hear a story from Mohill’s own Gerry Bohan.

The festival closes with an Open-Stage in one of Drumshanbo’s darling High Street pubs, Monica’s.

Tickets for the Short Story Workshop and the Afternoon Reading and Conversation are on Eventbrite.