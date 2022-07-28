New ARTWALL exhibition at Leitrim Design House



The Leitrim Design House is delighted to showcase a new collection of paintings on the ARTWALL by the artist Conor Gallagher on view from July 30.

Conor is an Irish artist and graphic designer based in Dublin but originally from Sligo.

His paintings often start in a realistic style, and they are then de-constructed which may involve literally scraping back to the surface.

The artist usually works with oils and acrylics on board, sometimes adding wax, glue, plaster, and pigments and often using palette knives, scrapers, squeegees and scouring pads.

“I respond to places that inspire me, and often experiment with new tools and materials (local if possible) to capture interesting marks.

“ I am inspired by Chinese scroll painting and its immediacy of ink on paper, I like making triptychs as they capture the wide panorama of a landscape.

“Drawings are a valuable source of reference especially when I get back to the studio. Photographs also reassure composition and colour. Music is essential and I particularly like listening to experimental music while I work.”

Conor studied art through Continuing Education in Art and Design in NCAD in 2008 and completed a fellowship at Ballinglen Arts Centre, North Mayo in 2013.



This exhibition can be enjoyed from July 30 until the end of September 2022.

Opening hours are 10am – 6pm Mon – Friday and 10am – 5pm on Saturdays.

The Leitrim Design House are proud to support Irish artists and craft makers and take deposits on all Irish artwork.

We are happy to give gift guidance by phone (071) 9650550 or in person.

You can visit in store in the beautiful Dock Art Centre, St George's Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon or online at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie For further info follow TheLeitrimDesignHouse on Facebook.