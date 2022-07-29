The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Some sunny spells for a time today, Friday, July 29 but cloud will thicken during the day bringing a few light showers. By evening, more persistent rain will spread from the west. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in a freshening southwest breeze
TONIGHT
Scattered outbreaks of rain across the country on Friday night, most persistent in Atlantic coastal areas. A humid and breezy night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh southwest winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.