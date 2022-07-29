Weather for Bank Holiday weekend for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Saturday: Saturday will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers. The lengthiest dry and bright periods are expected in the east of the country. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast. There will be moderate southwest breezes. On Saturday night, there will be scattered outbreaks of rain with the possibility of more persistent rain in the south of the country. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest in Ulster with a moderate northwest breeze.

Sunday: Patchy rain will clear on Sunday morning and it will become mostly dry. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with well scattered showers. Maximum temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds. A mostly dry start on Sunday night, but outbreaks of rain will extend from the west during the night. Lowest temperatures of around 7 to 10 degrees in Ulster and 11 to 14 degrees elsewhere.

Monday: Current indications are that Monday will be a rather cloudy and damp day with scattered outbreaks of rain. There will be some dry and bright periods, mainly across the east of the country. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze. Humid and breezy on Monday night with patchy rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh southwest winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.