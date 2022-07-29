Submissions sought for new Homeless Action Plan for counties Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal

File photo
The current North West Regional Homelessness Action Plan expired in 2018 and an update is now required.
Sligo County Council is the lead authority for the North West, comprising Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal County Councils. The North West Joint Homelessness Forum and Management Groups are steering the development of the new Homelessness Action Plan.
The new North West Homelessness Action Plan will cover the period 2022- 2025 and will be reviewed mid-term.
The North West Joint Homelessness Forum and Management Group invites stakeholders, statutory agencies and voluntary bodies to provide submissions that will be considered. Submissions are accepted until August 12 at 4pm.
Email your submissions to homelessplan@sligococo.ie
You can also them to post them to Jim Molloy, Chair of NWJHF Management Group, Director of Services, Sligo County Council, County Hall, Riverside, Sligo F91 Y763.
