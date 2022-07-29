Search

29 Jul 2022

Get set for return of Bóthar na Naomh Adventure Duathlon in South Leitrim

Adventure racing in Cloone this Saturday, July 30, after two-year absence

Get set for return of Bóthar na Naomh Adventure Duathlon in South Leitrim

Ready, set, GO!!!

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jul 2022 2:30 PM

After a two year absence we are delighted to confirm that we are running the 2022 edition of Bóthar na Naomh Adventure Duathlon in Cloone on Sunday July 30,
This is the eighth edition of the event which has grown year-on-year to become an event not to be missed on the local calendar. In 2018 & 2019 we had competitors from all over Ireland, as well as visitors from France, UK, and Australia.
This year we are organising a specific category for Club Teams to see who can become the fittest club in the county!
There will be a specific, "special" prize for the overall winners. Teams can enter up to three individuals to cover a leg of the race or they can complete the entire race together ... entirely up to them.
We would also request they wear club colours with multiple entries accepted.
While there will no doubt be some hardened athletes taking part, the race does aim to cater for the beginner to the elite and participants are welcome to recruit two others to compete in one of the three separate parts of the race or to take part as a group just for the sheer fun of it.
It's also a family friendly event with the inclusion of the now extremely popular U16 5km adventure race, so please feel free to bring your family along with you ... we're not sure if it's the challenge or the 100ft water-slide that keeps bringing the kids back!
Competitors in this section must be over seven years of age but may also be accompanied by parent(s)!
The timetable for the 2022 race is as follows:

m 9.30am - Registration will open at Cloone Community Centre
m 10.30am – The Under 16's 5km adventure trail run (including the 1km kayak)
m 11.30am – Main race starts
m 12pm onwards – Food and refreshments (boxty breakfast) for all competitors

Race Outline
m 2.5km trail run on Bóthar na Naomh
m 20km cycle (Road cycle on public roads)
m 5km adventure trail run on Bóthar na Naomh (& adjacent fields!) including the 1km kayak

Race Cost
m U16 race: €10
m Senior race: €30
m Team Option: €40

The feedback we receive from competitors every year is extremely positive; we would therefore really encourage you to recruit a friend or two, for what is sure to be a fun, & competitive, morning! Registration will be available on the day, but we would encourage all those interested to register online here. We will have a race t-shirt for the first 100 online registrations, so be sure to sign-up to avoid disappointment.
You can also follow our Facebook page for any updates coming up to the event. Looking forward to inviting you to Cloone for what is sure to be another great event!

